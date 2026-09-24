Maryland Today

Brent Ennis is a bearded 6-footer who wears his farmer’s tan like a badge of honor, earned on his family’s 200-acre cornfield in Worcester County, Md. On a muggy, mosquito-filled morning in early September, the 27-year-old strolled past stalks twice his height that were as verdant as a field of dreams, a sign of a bountiful harvest to come.

“To have plants this green, this late in the game, you can see it’s still making yield,” said Ennis, who in the days ahead will process the corn as chicken feed for producers like Tyson Foods and Perdue Farms.

Ennis doesn’t always get this lucky. In recent years, scorching temperatures, longer dry periods and flash droughts have led to uneven production for Maryland farmers, prompting questions about when to irrigate and concerns about depleted water supplies, higher energy costs and excess watering that starves crops of nutrients and leaches contaminants into the Chesapeake Bay.

This year, a University of Maryland agriculture team is digging into these problems, but instead of planting seeds, it is planting sensors that measure moisture levels throughout the day and night.

Because soil composition differs across a farm, shaped by centuries of natural formation that determined water retention and release characteristics, the sensors help inform growers when to irrigate one tract but hold off on another. Buried 2 feet into earth across Ennis’ farm, seven sensors continuously read moisture levels, project conditions into the future and send him irrigation alerts through a phone app.

“If you’re a farmer who pumps all the time, especially during peak demand, you put significant stress on water supply and can run out of it over time. We generate data to understand the farmer’s soil to ensure irrigation efficiency and water conservation,” said irrigation engineer Hemendra Kumar, director of UMD’s Digital and Precision Agriculture Lab that is leading separate partnerships with Ennis and a Queen Anne’s County farmer.