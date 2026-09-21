Maryland Today

Henson Week 2026 at the University of Maryland won’t have any boomeranging fish tricks, singing chickens or cooking segments gone awry. But it will be a most sensational, inspirational, celebrational lineup of events and activities including a Guinness World Record attempt.

The showcase across campus, inspired by famed puppeteers and innovators Jim ’60 and Jane Henson ’55, has ballooned from one day to more than 50 events and activities spanning Sept. 20-26, including a chat with his biographer, improv and jazz nights, a scavenger hunt and what could be the world’s biggest sock-puppet party.

“The whole point of Henson Week is to really create and foster a community of people who celebrate creativity and innovation across campus, and to that extent, it's sharing what you do, exploring something new, creating something different, having fun and being silly,” said Sammy Popat, UMD’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem catalyst in the Division of Research’s Office of Innovation. The office organized Henson Week with the campuswide Arts for All initiative.

Jane majored in art education, and Jim studied home economics and focused on costume design, screen printing and set design. The pair first brought their puppets to TV on “Sam and Friends” (1955-61), a live show on WRC-TV, the NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C. Kermit the Frog, made from his mother’s felt coat and a split ping pong ball, first appeared on the show.

The Hensons made their national television debut on “The Tonight Show” in 1965, “Sesame Street” premiered in 1969, and “The Muppet Show” (1976-81)—which debuted 50 years ago this month—became a global hit.

The Muppets have remained relevant through movies, variety shows, a cartoon show and commercials. Kermit’s Commencement address at UMD last year garnered international headlines, and just this month, the latest revival of “The Muppet Show” won four Emmys.

“People still love the Muppets, and they’re still excited about Kermit, and they’re kind of itching to hear more about what Jim and Jane Henson did,” Popat said.

Events will be held on campus, online and in the community, including at the College Park Aviation Museum and Busboys and Poets in Hyattsville. Download the app for the full lineup. Here are seven not to miss: