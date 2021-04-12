Maryland Today

A UH-1 “Huey” helicopter whooshed in for a landing on Chapel Field on Friday afternoon, providing a fitting backdrop for the recruiting and career day activities held by the University of Maryland’s Air Force ROTC unit.

The event allowed cadets from Maryland’s Detachment 330 to speak with Air Force representatives and learn about being a pilot or other rated officer.

Due to COVID-19, the activities were limited to around 20 people, between cadets, officers and recruiters.

ROTC members have had to get creative with events and training throughout the pandemic, said Cadet Jay Drof ’21, including taking traditionally in-person drills online to connect UMD to the detachment’s crosstown schools including George Mason, Johns Hopkins and Towson universities.