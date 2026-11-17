- November 17, 2026
- By Samuel Malede Zewdu
As Eileen Buckoltz M.S. ’73 walked through the Computer History Museum in Silicon Valley, she passed exhibit after exhibit devoted to the machines that built the field — early vacuum tube devices, massive mainframes, pioneering personal computers — and to the men credited with designing them. Women, by comparison, got a bit part in the story.
“That was not the environment that I knew,” she said.
Buckholtz had spent three decades at the National Security Agency, working alongside pioneering women who programmed and managed some of the agency’s most important computer systems. Now she’s filling in some of the gaps in that history in a new book spurred by that 2018 museum visit, “Queens of Code,” out Tuesday from MIT Press.
It profiles 25 women of the era (including several other Terps) who worked in computing at the electronic spy agency, drawing on their own accounts. “We were almost all hired as 21- and 22-year-old women, and we began to program and manage the most sophisticated computers in the world,” Buckholz said.
She entered the field when computer science was still developing as an academic discipline, joining the NASA after earning an undergraduate degree in computer science from Ohio State University. Buckholtz joined the NSA at 21 and later earned her master’s degree in computer science from the University of Maryland in 1973, the same year it established the Department of Computer Science.
At Maryland, Buckholtz encountered technologies and ideas that were reshaping computing. A discussion in a data communications course introduced her to ARPANET, the early network that preceded the modern internet. At NSA, she connected to the network for the first time and sent her first online message to a researcher at the Stanford Research Institute, now SRI International, in California.
Her master’s research explored potential computer applications in a cable television environment, including concepts such as online education and shopping. She later presented the work, advised by now-Professor Emeritus Victor Basili, at the 1973 ACM Annual Conference.
During her 31 years at the NSA, Buckholtz worked across a range of emerging technologies and computer systems: She served as the first project manager for a multimillion-dollar UNIVAC 1110 computer system, and also played a role in projects including office automation, word processing, CD-ROM development, library automation and machine translation. She also helped develop the agency’s first five-year plan for computers and telecommunications.
Of course, little of this could be discussed outside the agency, and the restrictions went beyond conversations at home, where she couldn’t talk about her job with family or friends. Buckholz’s work also couldn't be publicly disclosed in reports, included on resumes, related at professional conferences or shared with historians.
While everyone at the NSA worked under the same constraints, the effects weren’t equal; men were at little risk of being left out of the story of the NSA, or of computing more broadly, since, as the California museum’s exhibits suggested, the story already centered on them.
Instead, she expressed herself publicly — though often under a pseudonym — as an author and co-author of dozens of young adult and romance novels as well as children’s nonfiction books about computing.
Although Buckholtz had long wanted to write about her NSA career, when she finally began, she didn’t underestimate the challenges of publishing material involving classified work.
In 2018, she began working with NSA historians and the National Cryptologic Museum to determine how to preserve those experiences while complying with the agency’s prepublication review process. The process differed from a typical oral history. Former colleagues first had to write their own accounts and receive NSA approval before Buckholtz could review them.
Reconnecting with former colleagues changed Buckholtz’s understanding of the work taking place around her at the NSA. Because employees often knew only part of what others were doing, she said she had not fully understood the scope of some colleagues’ contributions.
That work led her to projects in areas including microelectronics and cybersecurity, while also revealing how often mentorship shaped those careers. Buckholtz worked for nine women during her NSA career, many of whom helped guide her professionally. She later saw that pattern continue as women who had benefited from mentorship early in their careers supported the generations that followed.
Her research has since expanded beyond individual biographies to the broader history of computing at the NSA, demonstrating to current students — who still face gender imbalances in the worlds of computing, engineering and science — the full spectrum of those who launched the field.
“I think it’s really important to women in STEM today to be able to know that there were women who were here at the beginning of computing,” she said. “I hope that the work that I do of bringing these stories to light helps them feel like they belong and that there’s a future for them.”
Buckholtz today
TopicsPeople
TagsComputer Science