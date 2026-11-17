It profiles 25 women of the era (including several other Terps) who worked in computing at the electronic spy agency, drawing on their own accounts. “We were almost all hired as 21- and 22-year-old women, and we began to program and manage the most sophisticated computers in the world,” Buckholz said.

She entered the field when computer science was still developing as an academic discipline, joining the NASA after earning an undergraduate degree in computer science from Ohio State University. Buckholtz joined the NSA at 21 and later earned her master’s degree in computer science from the University of Maryland in 1973, the same year it established the Department of Computer Science.

At Maryland, Buckholtz encountered technologies and ideas that were reshaping computing. A discussion in a data communications course introduced her to ARPANET, the early network that preceded the modern internet. At NSA, she connected to the network for the first time and sent her first online message to a researcher at the Stanford Research Institute, now SRI International, in California.

Her master’s research explored potential computer applications in a cable television environment, including concepts such as online education and shopping. She later presented the work, advised by now-Professor Emeritus Victor Basili, at the 1973 ACM Annual Conference.

During her 31 years at the NSA, Buckholtz worked across a range of emerging technologies and computer systems: She served as the first project manager for a multimillion-dollar UNIVAC 1110 computer system, and also played a role in projects including office automation, word processing, CD-ROM development, library automation and machine translation. She also helped develop the agency’s first five-year plan for computers and telecommunications.