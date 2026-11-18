The momentous 2026 midterm election ended for most of us two weeks ago, but not in Alaska, where the final ballots for a U.S. Senate seat up for grabs are required to be tallied by Wednesday.

The reason isn’t just that the vast expanse and isolation of Arctic small towns slow the collection and counting of votes. It also can be because Alaska uses ranked-choice voting, a system that allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference rather than choose just one, sometimes requiring multiple rounds of vote tabulation. (As of late Tuesday night, Democratic challenger Mary Peltola had captured 50.1% of first-place votes, prompting the Associated Press to declare her the winner over two-term Republican incumbent Dan S. Sullivan.)

Introduced in Alaska in 2022, ranked-choice voting is also used in Maine and cities including New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. Opponents argue that ranked-choice voting is confusing, while supporters say it gives voters more choices and encourages candidates to build broader support. Alaskans this month voted to keep the system.

University of Maryland philosophy Professor Eric Pacuit has spent years studying the mathematics of voting and alternatives to traditional elections. A board member of the nonprofit Better Choices for Democracy, he explained the different voting methods and how changing the way we cast ballots could reshape American politics.

How does ranked-choice voting work, and why has Alaska’s use of it drawn criticism?

With ranked-choice voting, you rank the candidates from your favorite to your least favorite. If nobody gets a majority of first-place votes, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and those voters’ votes transfer to their next choices. You keep doing that until someone has a majority of the first-place votes.

People have criticized ranked-choice voting because Alaska takes so long to count ballots, but that’s not because of the voting method. It’s because Alaska is very rural, and it takes a long time to get ballots from different parts of the state. I actually downloaded the latest ballot data from the Nov. 3 Senate race and ran the calculation on my own computer. It calculated the winner in less than half a second.

Why should Americans consider alternatives to the way we traditionally vote?

In our current system, called plurality or first-past-the-post voting, whoever gets the most votes wins. It’s very simple and easy to understand. But suppose you have three candidates, and one gets 34% of the vote. If that person wins, that means 66% of voters chose somebody else. We don’t know whether those voters would have preferred the winner over the other candidates, because we haven’t asked them.

There are other ways to make that collective decision. As researchers, we’re interested in what it means to take all these individual opinions and turn them into one decision. I think many people feel there’s something fundamentally wrong with our voting system, but don’t realize there are other options.

Besides ranked-choice voting, what other options are out there?

There are lots! We’ve developed a software package for studying voting methods, and we’ve implemented at least 80, probably close to 100. Now, many of those are theoretical methods that nobody is proposing we actually use in elections. But there are several practical alternatives.

In Georgia, for example, they use runoff elections. If nobody gets a majority, the top two candidates compete in another election. There’s also approval voting, which is particularly simple: instead of choosing one candidate, you can select as many candidates as you approve of. If five people are running, you might approve of three of them, or four, or just one. The candidate with the most approvals wins.

And then there are methods that ask voters to compare candidates directly, which is the approach I’ve become particularly interested in.

You advocate for something called top 3 + head-to-head voting. How does that work?

The idea is simple. We start with an open primary, where everybody votes for their favorite candidate. Then the top three vote-getters advance to the general election. Let’s say those candidates are Anne, Bob and Carla. In the general election, voters compare them head-to-head: Anne versus Bob, Bob versus Carla and Anne versus Carla.

We tally those comparisons, looking for a candidate who beats every other candidate. It’s like a round-robin sports tournament. If team A beats both team B and team C, team A is the champion. That’s the candidate we call the consensus choice.

It’s different from ranked-choice voting because we’re comparing candidates directly rather than eliminating them based on their first-place votes. The two methods can produce different winners.

Could changing the way we vote also change how politicians campaign and govern?

We don’t really know for sure, because we can’t go back and rerun elections under different rules. But I think changing the voting method could change how candidates campaign and even who decides to run.

With head-to-head voting, you need to appeal to a broader group of voters, including people who might prefer another candidate. You can’t just attack your opponents and alienate their supporters, because you may need those very voters to win.

I also think there are a lot of politicians who would be happy to compromise with the other side on many issues, but they know they’ll be punished for doing that. You want a system that rewards candidates for working across the aisle rather than punishing them. After all, getting elected is only part of the job. You also need to get bills passed and actually govern.