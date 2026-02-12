Maryland Today

- February 12, 2026
- By Karen Shih ’09
You only just finished chipping away at “snowcrete,” but it’s time to consider how to entertain the kids when you’re battling mosquitoes and energy-sapping mugginess instead.
From building roller coasters to learning backflips, playing the trombone to climbing rock walls, kids can do it all at the University of Maryland’s 2026 summer camps. Budding scientists, athletes and artists can learn from UMD faculty and students, make new friends and memories, and maybe even wrap up their days with a scoop of Maryland Dairy ice cream.
Camps are in person unless otherwise noted. Details for certain programs are still being finalized, so check back throughout the spring for more information.
Take the plunge and check out all of UMD’s great options:
Advanced Physics Summer Program
Students entering grades 9-12
July 20-31, weekdays
9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$375
This two-week program is filled with hands-on lab activities, visits to cutting-edge research labs, discussions with professors and graduate students who conduct physics research and a project to make the discussions tangible. The program includes physics demonstrations and experiments, soldering, coding, robotics, and learning about cool research areas and career options. From Einstein's thought experiments to current code-breaking applications, students are introduced to topics not typically offered in high school. (Applications opened in January; email physicscamps@umd.edu to be added to the mailing list.)
Amazing Science Discovery Camp
Students entering grades 3-5
July 6-10
9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$275
Each camp day is filled with exciting experiments, interesting projects and educational demonstrations. Activities engage students in developing curiosity, building knowledge and increasing their appreciation of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields in their daily lives and future careers. Over the week, typical activities include building roller coasters, using microscopes, designing nanobots and learning about STEM careers. (Applications opened in January; email physicscamps@umd.edu to be added to the mailing list.)
Brin Maryland Mathematics Camp
Students entering grades 10-12
June 22-July 2, weekdays
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
$25
Students get exposed to university-level math they would not normally see in high school, so the camp is aimed at those who have completed a year of calculus. The lecture courses include hyperbolic geometry, exotic sets and concrete abstract algebra. There will also be guest lectures and math- and puzzle-related activities.
Bug Camp: Insects, Science & Society
Ages 7-12
- Session 1: June 22-26
- Session 2: July 6-10
9 a.m.-3 p.m.; aftercare available until 4:30 p.m.
$450 ($575 with aftercare); limited need-based financial aid is available
Insects are the most abundant animals on earth! Not only are they everywhere, they provide many necessary benefits to humans and human society. Through a variety of hands-on activities and interactive field trips, this camp teaches kids how amazing and valuable bugs truly are. Campers gain experience with science in the field and the lab, and come away with an understanding of the important relationship between humans and insects. New this year: Bug Camp is piloting a lottery system: the lottery application opens March 11 at noon and closes March 18 at noon. Families will be notified of results by March 20.
Camp Shule
Students in grades 2-10
June 15-Aug. 7, weekdays
7 a.m.-6 p.m.
$200 per week
Offered by the Nyumburu Cultural Center, Camp Shule combines fun, friendships and adventure with the excitement of intellectual inquiry and discovery. It’s based on the fundamental belief that children making choices about their daily schedules build self-confidence, independence and maturity. This year, they’ll learn about urban gardening and pollination as well as star in our summer version of a Broadway play.
Center for Young Children
Ages 3 through kindergarten
June 22-July 31, weekdays
8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
$2,750 for six weeks
Teachers work with children using a project-based approach to complement their development within seven learning areas: personal and social development, language and literacy, mathematical thinking, scientific thinking, social studies, the arts and physical development. Children must be 3 years old before the first day of camp and fully potty trained.
CompSciConnect
Students entering grades 6-7
- Session 1: June 22-July 2, weekdays
- Session 2: July 13-24, weekdays
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
$400 (needs-based scholarships available)
CompSciConnect is a three-year cohort-style program introducing middle schoolers to programming. Students explore Scratch, web design with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, and 3D game design. The curriculum also covers cybersecurity, cryptology and logic, emphasizing how these skills connect to other fields and social good. During the academic year, monthly workshops are offered to work on projects. Applications are due March 27.
Cyber-Physical Systems Engineering Summer Program
Students in high school, community and four-year colleges
July 13-Aug. 14 (based in Rockville, Md.), Monday-Thursday
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
$200
A five-week immersive program on the internet of things and cyber-physical systems engineering offers hands-on experience in electronics, sensors, microcontrollers and more. Students can collaborate on projects from ideation to rapid prototyping in a real-world design setting, culminating in a Demo Day showcase. Notable past Demo Day speakers have included 1997 Nobel Prize winner Bill Phillips and Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. Contact Brian Schoem at es-sg@umd.edu for more information; the application deadline is April 1.
Data Detectives Camp
Students entering grades 6-7
Aug. 3-7
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
In this camp, students learn about statistics and science in a fun, hands-on way. Campers build STEM confidence while learning how to think critically, solve problems, work with others and think like a data detective. The camp is conducted by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics in partnership with organizations including UMD’s School of Public Health, Joint Program in Survey Methodology and Social Data Science Center.
Digital Storytelling Camp
Students entering grades 9-12
Aug. 3-7
9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
$125 (scholarships available)
This camp in the Philip Merrill College of Journalism teaches students how to use cutting-edge multimedia tools and online resources to create interactive and engaging stories. Learn from industry professionals and discover how digital storytelling goes beyond traditional print reporting. Develop storytelling skills and prepare for the future of media. iPhones are provided during camp, loaded with innovative storytelling apps.
Discovering Engineering Summer Program
Students entering grades 11-12
- Session 1: July 26-31
- Session 2: Aug. 2-7
Residential
$1,400
Discover the vast field of engineering at the University of Maryland. Live on campus, meet faculty, tour one-of-a-kind labs and facilities, and learn about the various engineering disciplines offered at UMD.
Fire Protection Engineering Design Challenge
Students entering grades 10-12
July 6-10 (based at Mount St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Baltimore Monday-Thursday; students take a field trip to UMD on Friday)
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
$350
Participants design, test and build a two-room model apartment that aligns with the notification, detection and suppression systems in that apartment. The teams bring the apartments to the University of Maryland fire labs to be tested in a competition at the end of the week.
Gymkana
Ages 5-15
June 22-July 31, weekly sessions
8:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m. with before- and aftercare options
$355 per week
This camp provides an opportunity for boys and girls of all abilities to learn gymnastics while promoting healthy, drug-free living. Beginning with a warm-up session, days are filled with gymnastics and trampoline rotations. GymTots also participate in arts and crafts and games. Additionally, recreational swim time is included for all campers. At the end of each week, campers participate in a performance for family and friends.
iDTech Camps
Ages 7-17
June 22-Aug. 7
$1,129 and up per week
Kids and teens of all skill levels explore coding, AI, machine learning, film, robotics and game design, developing in-demand skills at these privately run camps with commuter and residential options.
Innovative Materials for Technologies
Students entering grades 10-12
July 27-29
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
$150
Discover how materials science and engineering influences what can be made, how things can be made sustainably and how to develop new materials. Campers participate in hands-on activities, demonstrations and lab tours, and meet faculty. Email mseundergrad@umd.edu for more information.
Mathbio Summer Camp
Students entering grades 9-12
June 26-31
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Free
Location: University of Maryland Institute for Health Computing (6116 Executive Blvd, North Bethesda MD, 20852)
High school students will explore ideas and engage in experimentation in machine learning, mathematical epidemiology, ecology and oncology. Led by Abba Gumel, a UM-IHC faculty member and Distinguished University Professor of mathematics, the MathBio summer camp will host 18-24 high school students from Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties in 2026.
The Physics of Quidditch
Students entering grades 6-8
June 29-July 3
9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$275
Campers learn about the physical universe by exploring the magic of the world of Harry Potter and the concepts of mechanics, optics, magnetism and modern physics. Campers are sorted into “houses” and compete in a weeklong Try-Physics Tournament and Quidditch Cup. The camp culminates in a luncheon for participants and parents, a presentation of science concepts learned and the championship quidditch match. (Applications opened in January; email physicscamps@umd.edu to be added to the mailing list.)
Pre-College Scholars Program
Students entering grades 11-12 who live or attend high school in Maryland or Washington, D.C.
July 6-24, weekdays
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
$400
Prepare for the SAT while learning more about the A. James Clark School of Engineering as well as tools and strategies to navigate the college application process.
Science and Math Innovators MaSTErMinds Camps: Lego Robotics
Students entering grades K-3
June 22-26
9 a.m.-noon
$250
Campers learn to design, build, program and test Lego robots. Campers use the scientific method and standard operating procedures, work in pairs and perform individual tasks.
Science and Math Innovators MaSTErMinds Camps: Math Mania
Students entering grades K-3
June 22-26
12:30-3:30 p.m.
$175
Through fun, interactive activities, campers explore real-world math applications: measurements, angles, recipes, counting and budgeting money, and decoding patterns. They boost problem-solving skills, confidence and creativity while making math an adventure they’ll love.
Science and Math Innovators MaSTErMinds Camps: LEGO Robotics
Students entering grades 4-9
- Session 1: June 30-July 3
- Session 2: July 6-9
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
$395
Campers learn to design, build, program and test LEGO robots. Each camper is assigned their own robot and uses the scientific method and standard operating procedures while working both individually and in teams.
SECURE IT Summer Academy
Students entering grades 6–8
- Session 1: July 20–24 (beginner)
- Session 2: July 27–31 (intermediate)
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
$650
Through hands-on activities, students learn fundamental cybersecurity concepts, explore topics like Linux and computer networking, and develop critical thinking skills to protect the technology they use everyday.
Shirley Povich Sports Journalism Summer Camp
Students entering grades 9-12
July 6-10
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
$150
Learn from real-world professionals in sports media about the ins and outs of this fast-paced industry. Students get hands-on experiences writing a game story, covering a press conference, creating social video, broadcasting esports competitions and more. Plus, campers spend the week engaging in sports debates, joined by Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism faculty and Philip Merrill College of Journalism students.
Student Preparation for Advanced Robotics Certificate (SPARC) Program
Students entering grades 10–12
- Session 1: July 6- 24
- Session 2: July 27-Aug. 14
$5,000 per session (materials fee included; no separate registration fee)
In-person, commuter
The SPARC Program prepares high school students for advanced robotics and STEM opportunities. Participants gain hands-on experience in five tracks: autonomous ground vehicles), 3D nanoprinting and additive manufacturing, machine learning and AI, uncrewed aerial vehicles and drones, and soft bio-inspired and medical robotics, all within a collaborative environment. The program emphasizes creativity, teamwork and technical skill development, providing students with a strong foundation for future robotics competitions and coursework.
Summer Reading Program
Students in grades K-8
July 7-23
9 a.m.-noon
Cost TBA
Teachers work in teams with small groups of children who are experiencing difficulty with reading on phonics and spelling, reading fluency, comprehension and vocabulary, writing and motivation, with an emphasis on helping children become more fluent and strategic readers. Special activities include author visits and book distributions.
Terp Quest Day Camp
Ages 6-12
June 22-July 31
8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (before- and aftercare available for $35 each)
$325 per week (includes $50 nonrefundable deposit)
University Recreation & Wellness welcomes campers to participate in open swim, active and passive games, arts and crafts, climbing and more. Every week features a day with a special guest (i.e., magician) or an on-campus field trip (i.e., bowling alley). No two days at Terp Quest are alike, and campers (and staff) return year after year to try new games and activities, to participate in entertaining and educational encounters, and to see the UMD campus in a whole new light. Registration opened in January.
Terp Quest Adventure Camp
Ages 10-12
June 22-July 10
8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (before- and aftercare available for $35 each)
$350 per week (includes a $50 nonrefundable deposit)
Terp Quest Adventure is designed to give 10- to 12-year olds the chance to be active and have fun in adventurous new ways. Whether climbing to new heights, learning paddling skills, or engaging with nature artistically, campers can explore uncharted territory and challenge themselves in a fun and safe environment. (Registration opens mid-January.)
Terp Young Scholars
Students entering grades 10-12 (including graduating seniors)
July 13-31, weekdays
$1,791 commuter; $1,420 online (some courses charge an additional fee for supplies)
Students enroll in an engaging college course taught by UMD faculty, explore an exciting new field, earn three college credits, and have access to university resources. New 2026 course offerings include AI, environment and sustainability, medicine and health sciences, computing and data science, architecture, design, and performing arts, business, psychology, philosophy, history and global perspectives. Eligible UMD faculty and staff can apply tuition remission and UMD Alumni Association members receive a 20% discount.
Terrapin Music Camp
Students entering grades 6-12
- Band: July 12-17
- String Orchestra: July 19-24
- Choir: July 19-24
3-6 p.m. Sunday; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (concert starts at 2 p.m. Friday)
$455
Students from across the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area develop their instrumental and vocal skills in band, string orchestra or choir, all leading to a performance at The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center. Throughout the week, campers explore different ways of making music through engaging elective classes, collaborate with peers from many schools, and enjoy daily concerts by professional musicians who model high-level performance and musicianship.
TRAILS AI
Students entering grades 10-11 (or students entering grade 9 who have completed three years of CompSciConnect)
July 27-Aug. 7, weekdays (July 20-24 is an asynchronous self-learning week)
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
$600 (needs-based scholarships available)
At the TRAILS AI Camp, hosted by the Computing Catalyst and the Institute for Trustworthy AI in Law & Society (TRAILS), students explore what trust in artificial intelligence looks like from social and technical viewpoints. In this three-week, research learning experience, participants explore the ethical dilemmas of AI through team projects, industry field trips and guest speaker presentations. They also learn how to create AI solutions responsibly through collaboration with faculty members from UMD, George Washington University and Morgan State University. Applications are due March 27.
Urban Forestry Careers Camp
Students entering grades 10-12 (including graduating seniors)
July 12-18
Residential
$150
Explore your future career in the exciting and growing field of urban forestry. Meet industry professionals and experts in many forestry-related fields, learning about tree climbing, forestry law, human-environment interactions and more.
Volcano Camp
Students entering grades 10-12 and UMD Terrapin Teachers
June 22-26
9-4 p.m. except Wednesday, which ends at 5 p.m.
Free
Prince George’s County high school students and future STEM teachers from UMD's Terrapin Teachers program get to do hands-on volcanology research. Students learn how to identify and analyze crystals in volcanic ash, and visit the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. See pictures and results from the 2024 camp.
WIE Aspire! Explore Engineering
Students entering grades 9-10
July 6-10
9 a.m.-3:30 pm
$650 (financial assistance is available)
Students interested in exploring engineering disciplines, opportunities and careers participate in hands-on projects, engineering lab and facilities tours, and conversations with faculty, staff and students in the A. James Clark School of Engineering.
WIE Change the World! An Introduction to Maryland Engineering
Students entering grades 11-12
July 12-17
Residential
$1,500 (financial assistance is available)
Campers learn about campus life and the various engineering departments and majors at the University of Maryland through engaging lessons and lectures, hands-on activities, team design challenges and conversations with faculty, staff and students in the A. James Clark School of Engineering.
WIE RISE! An Introduction to Engineering Research
Students entering grades 9-12
July 27-31
1-3 p.m.
$25 (financial assistance is available)
Virtual
Students explore different engineering disciplines each day of the week as they learn about various engineering research labs at the University of Maryland. Students learn how to read and write scientific research papers, participate in at-home friendly experiments and engage with A. James Clark School of Engineering undergraduates.
SPORTS CAMPS
Field Hockey
Ages 12-18
- Session 1: July 26-28
- Session 2: Aug. 2-4
$580 residential; $400 commuter (teams can register together for a discount)
Open to individuals, school teams and club teams of all levels, this camp offers personalized skill instruction grouped by ability. Training includes positional and performance-level work, tactical offense and defense, and specialized goalkeeper instruction, capped off with daily NCAA- or FIH-themed tournament play.
Nike Elite Golf Camps
Ages 12-17 (advanced skill levels)
Aug. 2-3
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
$599
Players have the opportunity to work with the University of Maryland coaching staff on all aspects of their game and get insights to help prepare them for college golf. This camp includes GC Quad launch monitor readouts, SAM Putt lab and introduction to the Aimpoint green reading system and the DECADE course management strategy.
Nike Junior Golf Camps
Ages 10-18 (all skill levels)
June 21-24
9 a.m.-9 p.m. or overnight
$1,099 extended day; $1,529 overnight
World-class instructors and coaches provide beginners, intermediate and advanced golfers with the skills to compete and win. Campers work on short game, putting, approach shots and course management, and test their new skills in weekly competitions and 18-hole tournaments. Upon arrival, all participants are evaluated by the staff so that their instructional needs can be addressed throughout the week.
Maryland Gymnastics Summer Camp
Girls ages 7-18
Two-day sessions June 20-21, July 11-12, Aug. 1-2, Aug. 3-4
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
$365 per session
Campers work with Maryland’s coaching staff to target specific skills, allowing for personalized feedback and progression. Groups are organized by gymnastics level to maximize training efficiency, and athletes complete 15 rotations across two days while training alongside Terp gymnasts.
Soccer Day Camp (boys)
Ages 6-12
June 22-25
9 a.m.-3 p.m. (half-day option available)
$450 full day; $325 half-day
Maryland coach Sasho Cirovski’s camp is based on the principle that young people learn and develop skills most quickly and effectively when they are having fun. These camps teach each player how to reach their potential, focusing on individual techniques, skills and tactics through creative and motivating sessions.
Soccer Elite Camp (boys)
Students entering grades 6-12 (separate camps for middle and high schoolers)
June 27-30; July 10-13
8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. for commuters
$825 residential; $725 commuter
Maryland coach Sasho Cirovski’s camp is specifically designed for the serious soccer player. The focus is to challenge each individual to transfer what they have learned in the team training sessions into competitive small-sided and full-field games. Players work with professional coaches as well as current University of Maryland student-athletes.
Soccer Day Camp (girls)
Students entering grades 1-8
June 15-18; June 22-25; July 20-23
9 a.m.-3 p.m. (half-day available)
$475 full day; $264 half day
Youths meet current UMD players, practice with UMD staff and feel what it would be like to be a Terp. The focus for younger players is on individual technical development and small-sided games, while having a great time on the beautiful facilities. Each camper gets a Maryland soccer T-shirt.
Soccer Goalkeeper Development Camp (girls)
Students entering grades 6-12
June 15-18; June 22-25
3:30-5:30 p.m.
$185
This camp offers age-appropriate training sessions tailored to the needs of developing and advanced goalkeepers while keeping the camper-to-coach ratio low to allow maximum coaching points. Campers train with current University of Maryland goalkeepers, gaining firsthand insight into the demands of collegiate-level play.
Soccer Residential Camp (girls)
Students entering grades 6-12
July 20-22
8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (commuter)
$596.50 residential; $438 commuter
This camp is designed for middle school- and high school-aged players who want to improve technically and tactically. Campers hosted by head coach Michael Marchiano meet current UMD players and train with UMD staff for a blend of instruction and fun. Each camper gets a Maryland Soccer T-shirt.
The Volleyball Academy (girls)
Students entering grades 7-12
July 10-12
$620 residential; $477 commuter
Volleyball players who have committed to college, are looking at college options, or are looking to make their high school team can all jump-start their fall. The elite experience includes 15 hours of on-court instruction, drill designs featured in everyday practice for Maryland student-athletes and position-specific training and breakout sessions.
Wrestling Camp
Ages 7-18
June 22-26
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
$445
Ijamsville, Md.
Wrestlers learn from the University of Maryland wrestlers and coaching staff while having fun playing games, developing agility and increasing muscle memory. The focus is on technical development, program-specific drills and live wrestling geared to help young athletes maximize their potential.
TopicsCampus & Community