Maryland Today

You only just finished chipping away at “snowcrete,” but it’s time to consider how to entertain the kids when you’re battling mosquitoes and energy-sapping mugginess instead.

From building roller coasters to learning backflips, playing the trombone to climbing rock walls, kids can do it all at the University of Maryland’s 2026 summer camps. Budding scientists, athletes and artists can learn from UMD faculty and students, make new friends and memories, and maybe even wrap up their days with a scoop of Maryland Dairy ice cream.

Camps are in person unless otherwise noted. Details for certain programs are still being finalized, so check back throughout the spring for more information.

Take the plunge and check out all of UMD’s great options:

Advanced Physics Summer Program

Students entering grades 9-12

July 20-31, weekdays

9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$375

This two-week program is filled with hands-on lab activities, visits to cutting-edge research labs, discussions with professors and graduate students who conduct physics research and a project to make the discussions tangible. The program includes physics demonstrations and experiments, soldering, coding, robotics, and learning about cool research areas and career options. From Einstein's thought experiments to current code-breaking applications, students are introduced to topics not typically offered in high school. (Applications opened in January; email physicscamps@umd.edu to be added to the mailing list.)

Amazing Science Discovery Camp

Students entering grades 3-5

July 6-10

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$275

Each camp day is filled with exciting experiments, interesting projects and educational demonstrations. Activities engage students in developing curiosity, building knowledge and increasing their appreciation of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields in their daily lives and future careers. Over the week, typical activities include building roller coasters, using microscopes, designing nanobots and learning about STEM careers. (Applications opened in January; email physicscamps@umd.edu to be added to the mailing list.)

Brin Maryland Mathematics Camp

Students entering grades 10-12

June 22-July 2, weekdays

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

$25

Students get exposed to university-level math they would not normally see in high school, so the camp is aimed at those who have completed a year of calculus. The lecture courses include hyperbolic geometry, exotic sets and concrete abstract algebra. There will also be guest lectures and math- and puzzle-related activities.

Bug Camp: Insects, Science & Society

Ages 7-12

Session 1: June 22-26

Session 2: July 6-10

9 a.m.-3 p.m.; aftercare available until 4:30 p.m.

$450 ($575 with aftercare); limited need-based financial aid is available

Insects are the most abundant animals on earth! Not only are they everywhere, they provide many necessary benefits to humans and human society. Through a variety of hands-on activities and interactive field trips, this camp teaches kids how amazing and valuable bugs truly are. Campers gain experience with science in the field and the lab, and come away with an understanding of the important relationship between humans and insects. New this year: Bug Camp is piloting a lottery system: the lottery application opens March 11 at noon and closes March 18 at noon. Families will be notified of results by March 20.