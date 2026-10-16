Maryland Today

As colleges nationwide seek to integrate artificial intelligence into education, a new University of Maryland study suggests that greater understanding is needed about how to employ AI tools for teaching and learning before the technology can take on an increased role in classrooms.

The study, led by College of Education and Division of Information Technology researchers, found some negative effects after a trial of course-integrated virtual study assistants (VSAs) was conducted at UMD during the Fall 2025 semester. Posted this month as a working paper, it is the first large-scale, randomized study of how such chatbot-based tools impact learning across multiple disciplines in higher education. The study included 30 instructors and about 2,500 undergraduate students from 11 of 12 schools and colleges at UMD.

Forty courses currently have access to these tools; instructors in all of them have been informed of the study findings, and provided with guidance on best practices for the use of AI tools in instruction to help support effective teaching and learning.

Among the study’s most significant findings: Access to the VSA was associated with lower final grades and substantially lower interaction with course materials through ELMS-Canvas, with larger estimated effects for first-generation students. Student engagement with the VSAs was also low — only about 15% who had access used them. The findings also suggest that introducing the VSA may have reduced student attendance at office hours and time spent meeting with instructors and peers.

Students mostly turned to the tools to ask for answers, said lead author Jing Liu, an associate professor of education policy. As UMD developed the tools, the expectation had been that students would also take advantage of tutoring capabilities like creation of test quizzes and getting feedback, rather than primarily using it for fact finding. That might make study time seem superficially more efficient, but may bypass the “productive struggle” students need for learning, said Liu, who is also director of UMD’s Center for Educational Data Science and Innovation.

While the paper raises some new questions, its senior author, Senior Vice President and Provost Jennifer King Rice, said its findings emphasize the need for instructors to maintain a “human-centered” approach to teaching, supplemented by the effective use of technology.

Maryland Today sat down with Rice to discuss the study and where UMD goes from here: