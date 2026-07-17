Maryland Today

From slurping water on a Gaithersburg homeowner’s deck to moseying around an Elkridge backyard, bear sightings seem to be on the rise in Maryland.

A University of Maryland Department of Environmental Science and Technology research team led by Associate Professor Jennifer Mullinax is partnering with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Maryland Zoo to determine how many black bears are in the state, where they’re coming from, where they’re headed and their paths in between.

In this new video from the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, watch the team assess the health of a bear and her cubs who had made a den under an old bulldozer in Garrett County while collecting valuable data that improves our understanding of black bear populations and helps protect both bears and the general public.